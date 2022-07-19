Zimbabwe women sew sanitary pads to help keep girls in school

The Chiedza Community Welfare Trust, in Zimbabwe's Mutasa District, started sewing cloth sanitary pads when founder Gladys Mukaratirwa realized that local girls were missing school every month because they couldn't afford disposable hygiene products.

"If you calculate two to five days per month it's about 45 days per year of school time which is wasted, so we realized that there was a need for them to have a sustainable source of sanitary pads," Mukaratirwa said.

The pads are carefully designed and produced using cloth and flannel fabric to keep them lightweight and easy to wash and dry.

"It’s used, washed and dried in the sun. The sun is strong enough to sanitize this pad. Any harmful microorganisms can be destroyed by the sun and the pad is used again,” Mukaratirwa explained.

As a former teacher, the 60-year-old has dedicated her life to empowering and teaching young women in her village skills that can ensure that they earn an income to feed their families.

The group, run by female volunteers, sells at a low price to locals and to charities across Zimbabwe for distribution to schoolgirls and vulnerable young women.