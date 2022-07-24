Bas-relief of Buddha recovered from Thailand heads home to in Banteay Meanchey

The museum said that the bas-relief was returned to Cambodia over 20 years ago after it had been confiscated in Thailand in 2000.
“This beautiful bas-relief sculpture of Buddha made in the 13th century will be returned back to the Banteay Chhmar Temple at the end of this month. Our compatriots in Phnom Penh can come to see it in the capital this week until July 28,” the National Museum said on Facebook.
The Phnom Penh Post
Asia News Network
Published : July 24, 2022
By : The Phnom Penh Post
