Indian capital reports first monkeypox case, bringing total to 4

According to official sources, this is the first case of the virus in the national capital.

The patient was admitted to the Maulana Azad Medical College Hospital around three days ago after he showed symptoms of monkeypox.

His samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) Pune on Saturday which came out positive stated the source.

In addition to this, India’s overall monkeypox tally has risen to four.

On Saturday, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the global monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency of international concern.

The global health body said the expanding monkeypox outbreak in more than 70 countries is an “extraordinary” situation that now qualifies as a global emergency.

The WHO had previously declared emergencies for public health issues such as the Covid-19 pandemic, the 2014 West African Ebola outbreak, the Zika virus in Latin America in 2016, and the ongoing effort to eradicate polio.

The WHO, meanwhile, on Sunday called on countries in Southeast Asia to strengthen surveillance and public health measures for monkeypox, with the disease being declared a public health emergency of international concern.

Monkeypox virus is transmitted from infected animals to humans via indirect or direct contact. Human-to-human transmission can occur through direct contact with infectious skin or lesions, including face-to-face, skin-to-skin, and respiratory droplets. In the current outbreak countries and among the reported monkeypox cases, transmission appears to be occurring primarily through close physical contact, including sexual contact.