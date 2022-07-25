NLD lawmaker, student activist among 4 executed in Myanmar

This is the country’s first use of capital punishment in decades.

The four were executed for allegedly leading “brutal and inhumane terror acts”, the Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper said.

The paper added the executions were carried out “under the prison’s procedure”, without explaining when or how the four men were killed.

The military government has sentenced dozens of anti-coup activists to death as part of its crackdown on dissent after seizing power last year.

Meanwhile, global powers responded with condemnation when the junta announced the planned executions last month.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres slammed the junta’s decision, saying it was “a blatant violation to the right to life, liberty and security of person”.

Lives lost

The four executed included Phyo Zeya Thaw, a former lawmaker from Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy (NLD). He was arrested in November and sentenced to death in January for allegedly orchestrating several attacks on regime forces, including a gun attack on a commuter train in Yangon last August that killed five policemen.