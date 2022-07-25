China eyes win-win FTA phase 2 with South Korea

"The two sides have reached consensus on speeding up follow-up negotiations, and China is willing to keep up the negotiation momentum together with South Korea to reach a mutually beneficial agreement early, and thereby improve the openness and cooperation of the two nations on trade in services and investment," she said.

China and South Korea signed a bilateral FTA in 2014, which came into effect the following year.

Since then, eight rounds of tariff slashes have been rolled out between the two nations, and China has waived more than 40 per cent of tariffs on imports from South Korea.

The current negotiations mainly focus on negative list-based high-level trade in services and investment liberalisation.

Analysts said the implementation of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership agreement, which took effect in China and South Korea on January 1 and February 1, respectively, has provided more impetus and room for the two to strengthen trade and economic cooperation.

Data from the MOC showed trade between the two Asian countries had reached $184.25 billion in the first half of the year, up 9.4 per cent year-on-year.

In 2021, their bilateral trade exceeded $360 billion, or 72 times that 30 years ago when they first established diplomatic relations.

"Against the fragile global economic recovery, the fast growth in China-South Korea trade indicated the two countries have strong economic complementarity and has also demonstrated the resilience and potential of their economic and trade cooperation," Shu said.