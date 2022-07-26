Collected efforts to support Ukraine in conflict

"A person, his life and health, honour and dignity, inviolability and security are recognized as the highest value in Ukraine," said the First Lady Ukraine Olena Zelenska in a summit.
The summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen, in its second edition, took place on July 23 was an initiative of the First Lady, aimed at drawing the attention of the world to discuss the postwar future of Ukraine and the world, as well as collecting funds for ambulance vehicles for Ukraine.
The event took place in the format of a telebridge between five countries. The main studio was located in Kyiv, on the territory of the National Reserve "Sofia Kyivska", four others - in Warsaw, Brussels, Washington and London.
The vehicles are equipped with necessities to transport the seriously wounded to the hospital: oxygen tanks, cardiac monitors and defibrillators, electrocardiographs and ventilators. The approximate cost of one such vehicle is EUR 100,000. Such vehicles can move even off-road.
"Ambulance vehicles rescue people under shelling, take out the wounded on roads that have been destroyed by explosions. Doctors risk their lives and, together with the vehicles, actually become participants in hostilities," she said.
According to preliminary estimates, at the time of the end of the Summit, the total amount of money raised was almost UAH 120 million. The fundraising is continued and is carried out through the United24 fundraising platform.
The summit was attended by 23 First Ladies of Austria, Belize, Belgium, Greece, the State of Israel, Ecuador, Iceland, Spain, Canada, Latvia, Lithuania, North Macedonia, Poland, Serbia, the USA, Turkey, France, Germany, Montenegro, as well as Her Royal Highness the Hereditary Princess of Liechtenstein and the wife of the President of the European Council.
Among the more than fifty invited speakers were President of the Republic of Poland Andrzej Duda, President of the European Council Charles Michel, Director-General of WHO Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Executive Director of UN Women Sima Bacchus, European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety Stella Kyriakides, Secretary of State of Great Britain Liz Truss, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba, football player, UNICEF goodwill ambassador David Beckham, tennis player, U24 ambassador Elina Svitolina, actors Richard Gere, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Liev Schreiber and many others.
The moderators of the Summit were world-famous TV presenter and journalist Piers Morgan and Ukrainian TV presenter Hanna Homonai. At the Summit, the singer Ellie Goulding and Dmytro Shurov jointly performed the song "Oi u luzi chervona kalyna".
The event was broadcasted in more than 20 countries of the world, including Great Britain, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Italy, Austria, Malaysia, Belgium, Spain, Nigeria, South Africa, Poland, Turkey, Germany, USA, Hungary, Cyprus, Lebanon and North Macedonia.
Published : July 26, 2022
Published : Aug 16, 2022
Published : Aug 16, 2022
Published : Aug 16, 2022
Published : Aug 16, 2022