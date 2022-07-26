Collected efforts to support Ukraine in conflict

"A person, his life and health, honour and dignity, inviolability and security are recognized as the highest value in Ukraine," said the First Lady Ukraine Olena Zelenska in a summit.

The summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen, in its second edition, took place on July 23 was an initiative of the First Lady, aimed at drawing the attention of the world to discuss the postwar future of Ukraine and the world, as well as collecting funds for ambulance vehicles for Ukraine.

The event took place in the format of a telebridge between five countries. The main studio was located in Kyiv, on the territory of the National Reserve "Sofia Kyivska", four others - in Warsaw, Brussels, Washington and London.

The vehicles are equipped with necessities to transport the seriously wounded to the hospital: oxygen tanks, cardiac monitors and defibrillators, electrocardiographs and ventilators. The approximate cost of one such vehicle is EUR 100,000. Such vehicles can move even off-road.

"Ambulance vehicles rescue people under shelling, take out the wounded on roads that have been destroyed by explosions. Doctors risk their lives and, together with the vehicles, actually become participants in hostilities," she said.

According to preliminary estimates, at the time of the end of the Summit, the total amount of money raised was almost UAH 120 million. The fundraising is continued and is carried out through the United24 fundraising platform.