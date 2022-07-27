Russia confirms withdrawal from ISS in 2024, shows plans of new station

"As you know, we operate in international cooperation at the International Space Station. Without a doubt, we will fulfil all our obligations to our partners. But the decision to withdraw from the station after 2024 has been taken. I think that by this time we will start to form a Russian orbital station. - said Yury Borisov to Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Roscosmos also posted an image of the proposed Russian space station which is planned to be called ROSS.

General Designer of RSC Energia (the company that will make the elements of the future Russian station) said in an interview to Russian Space magazine that the first elements of the station won’t be launched earlier than 2028, though.

Nasa and Roscosmos, Russia's space agency, have been in talks to extend Russia's participation on the space station to 2030, and the White House earlier this year approved NASA's plans to continue running the orbital laboratory until then.

Nasa has seen Russia as crucial to keeping the space station running, and agency officials are keen on keeping the partnership in place through 2030, officials have previously said.