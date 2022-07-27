Women of the Future Awards Southeast Asia returns for a fifth consecutive year

Nominations are now open at awards.womenofthefuture.co.uk/seasia/ for the fifth annual Women of the Future Awards Southeast Asia, the first movement uniquely created to celebrate and showcase the emerging female talent across the region.
Originally founded in the UK over a decade ago by Pinky Lilani to acknowledge and showcase the inspirational young female stars of today and tomorrow, the Women of the Future Awards Southeast Asia returns for the fifth consecutive year with headline sponsor, NTT Ltd on board for the second consecutive year.
The Women of the Future Awards Southeast Asia is just one part of the Women of the Future Programme, a vibrant and impactful community that connects leaders across all industries on a global scale. Its many initiatives seek to burst open the female leadership pipeline, celebrating success but also creating a collaborative global community that can share expertise, facilitate collaboration, and amplify the impact of each leader's work.
The Women of the Future Awards Southeast Asia will be held at the Voco Hotel on Orchard Road Singapore on November 23, 2022.
Pinky Lilani, Founder, Women of the Future (WOF) Programme said: "We are thrilled to hold these Awards for the fifth year running. The last two years have been incredibly challenging years and it is our hope that we can hold these awards in person for the first time since 2022. The first four Awards have delighted us with the depth of female talent across Southeast Asia who are as passionate, inspiring and purposeful as they are gifted. We look forward to unearthing the region's future leaders who will have a huge impact on their communities and who will help to shape a kinder, more collaborative future for all."
The 12 categories for the Awards are:
Arts & Culture
Business
Community & Public Service
Entrepreneur
ESG (Environmental Social Governance
Media & Communications
Property, Construction & Infrastructure
Professions
Science, Technology and Digital
Social Entrepreneur
Sport (new category)
Mentor (open to men and women of all ages)
Of the 12 Awards categories, 11 are open to women aged 35 or under. The Mentor category is open to both males and females of all ages and recognises active mentors and champions behind the success of emerging female talent in the region.
Shortlisted candidates of each category will gain access to many different opportunities, including the WOF network— a global and collaborative network of women who support and inspire each other to further professional and personal success.
HOW TO NOMINATE
If you believe that you or somebody you know deserves one of the Awards, then simply complete the online nomination form here: awards.womenofthefuture.co.uk/seasia/
Candidates must be aged 35 or under on December 31, 2022 and must be citizens and residents of one of the following countries:
Brunei
Cambodia
Indonesia
Laos
Malaysia
Myanmar
Philippines
Singapore
Thailand
Timor Leste
Vietnam
Submissions close on 7 September 2022.
