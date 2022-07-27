Women of the Future Awards Southeast Asia returns for a fifth consecutive year

Nominations are now open at awards.womenofthefuture.co.uk/seasia/ for the fifth annual Women of the Future Awards Southeast Asia, the first movement uniquely created to celebrate and showcase the emerging female talent across the region.



Originally founded in the UK over a decade ago by Pinky Lilani to acknowledge and showcase the inspirational young female stars of today and tomorrow, the Women of the Future Awards Southeast Asia returns for the fifth consecutive year with headline sponsor, NTT Ltd on board for the second consecutive year.



The Women of the Future Awards Southeast Asia is just one part of the Women of the Future Programme, a vibrant and impactful community that connects leaders across all industries on a global scale. Its many initiatives seek to burst open the female leadership pipeline, celebrating success but also creating a collaborative global community that can share expertise, facilitate collaboration, and amplify the impact of each leader's work.

The Women of the Future Awards Southeast Asia will be held at the Voco Hotel on Orchard Road Singapore on November 23, 2022.