Apec Needs to Future-Proof the Region from Crises

Addressing the region’s business leaders at the Apec Business Advisory Council meeting held in Ha Long Bay in Viet Nam, Thani Thongphakdi, Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs of Thailand and 2022 Chair of the Apec Senior Officials emphasized member economies’ commitment to facilitating trade and investment in the region and addressing the economic crisis.

“On our priority to strengthen regional economic integration, we made good progress in moving forward the conversation on the Free Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific or FTAAP,” Thani added.

“We took on board the private sector’s recommendations and agreed to develop a multi-year workplan, on which we look forward to further collaborating with Apec business leaders to advance the FTAAP agenda,” Thani further explained. The work plan will focus on digitalization, inclusive growth, sustainability, trade and investment, as well as trade response to the pandemic.

Reconnecting the region remains high on the agenda as tourism and travel is a key economic drivers for recovery. Thailand, the host of Apec 2022, drives Apec’s work on safe passage this year.

“Although the world is heading towards more open border policies, with travel restrictive measures like quarantine, vaccination and testing requirements subsiding, many restrictions still remain,” Thani added.