China sets out economic priorities for 2nd half

China set out priorities on Thursday for its economic policies in the second half of this year, pledging to enable its macro policies to play a proactive role in boosting demand and to increase credit support to businesses in a bid to attain the best possible outcomes for growth this year.

A meeting of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee highlighted the need to consolidate the momentum of economic recovery, stabilize the job market and commodity prices, and maintain major economic indicators within a proper range.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, presided over the meeting.

The tone-setting meeting came after China's economy grew 0.4 percent year-on-year in the second quarter of 2022, posting 2.5 percent growth in the first half of the year, as the world's second-largest economy was battered by a surge in COVID-19 cases in Shanghai and other manufacturing hubs in eastern China.

China set the target of around 5.5 percent for its GDP growth in 2022 during the annual session of the National People's Congress earlier this year.

Policymakers at Thursday's meeting said the nation must maintain its strategic orientation and remain unwavering in running its own affairs well as it faces some stark contradictions and problems in the economy.