Don to attend Asean meeting in Phnom Penh from August 2-6 to promote BCG, regional cooperation

The Asean Foreign Ministers will discuss ways to advance Asean Community building that is people-centred and address common challenges under the theme “Asean A.C.T.: Addressing Challenges Together” and priorities under Cambodia’s Asean chairmanship this year, as well as the importance of upholding ASEAN centrality and solidarity amidst the regional and global uncertainties and challenges.

The Asean Foreign Ministers will follow-up on the implementation of the Five-Point Consensus agreed by Asean Leaders on April 24, 2021, and make preparations for the upcoming 40th and 41st Asean Summit and Related Summits in November 2022, as well as exchange views on important regional and international issues, particularly those arising from the Covid-19 pandemic and tensions around the world, and push forward tangible cooperation with dialogue partners in various ministerial meetings concerned.

