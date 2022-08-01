Sat, August 20, 2022

international

Don to attend Asean meeting in Phnom Penh from August 2-6 to promote BCG, regional cooperation

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Don Pramudwinai will participate in the 55th Asean Ministerial Meeting and Related Meetings on August 2-6 in Phnom Penh, Cambodia. Foreign ministers and representatives from 39 countries and organisations are expected to participate in this important annual gathering.

The Asean Foreign Ministers will discuss ways to advance Asean Community building that is people-centred and address common challenges under the theme “Asean A.C.T.: Addressing Challenges Together” and priorities under Cambodia’s Asean chairmanship this year, as well as the importance of upholding ASEAN centrality and solidarity amidst the regional and global uncertainties and challenges.

The Asean Foreign Ministers will follow-up on the implementation of the Five-Point Consensus agreed by Asean Leaders on April 24, 2021, and make preparations for the upcoming 40th and 41st Asean Summit and Related Summits in November 2022, as well as exchange views on important regional and international issues, particularly those arising from the Covid-19 pandemic and tensions around the world, and push forward tangible cooperation with dialogue partners in various ministerial meetings concerned.
 

In addition, Don will co-chair Asean-Japan Ministerial Meeting with Yoshimasa Hayashi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan, as Country Coordinator for Asean-Japan Relations (2021-2024), to prepare for the 50th anniversary of the Asean-Japan Relations next year.

The deputy PM will use this opportunity to promote cooperation on the Bio-Circular-Green Economy Model (BCG), to support comprehensive recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as to support multilateralism and regional cooperation to address regional and global challenges.
 

Polish PM backs Finland's leader in fight for right to party

Published : Aug 20, 2022

Asia Pacific workers indicate Great Resignation is to be continued

Published : Aug 20, 2022

Life in prison for Islamic State cell member who beheaded Americans

Published : Aug 20, 2022

Five foreign IT companies hit by new Russian measures

Published : Aug 20, 2022

Chilean lawmakers to be submitted to random drug testing

Published : Aug 20, 2022

Published : August 01, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Direct democracy ‘now possible’ in Thailand as new internet era dawns

Published : Aug 20, 2022

AIS turning U-tapao into ‘smart airport’ with face-recognition tech

Published : Aug 20, 2022

Polish PM backs Finland's leader in fight for right to party

Published : Aug 20, 2022

Metaverse ‘once-in-a-lifetime opportunity’ for Thai business: expert

Published : Aug 20, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.