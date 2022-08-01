Sat, August 20, 2022

Former PH president Fidel Ramos dies at 94

Former President Fidel Valdez Ramos passed away at the age of 94 on Sunday. The Ramos family confirmed the passing of the former president on Sunday night but gave no further details.

“The Ramos family is profoundly saddened to announce the passing of former President Fidel Valdez Ramos,” the family said in an official statement.

“We thank you all for respecting our privacy, as the family takes some time to grieve together,” the family added.

According to the Ramos family, wake and funeral arrangements for the former president will later be announced.

Meanwhile, Senator Bong Revilla also issued a statement confirming the death of Ramos, whom he said was the one who convinced him to get involved in public service through the Lakas–Christian Muslim Democrats, or Lakas–CMD, which he now serves as a co-chairperson.

Lakas–CMD is the political party founded by Ramos, together with Raul Manglapus.

“Hindi matatawaran ang naging pamana ni FVR sa bansa. Sa pamamagitan ng kanyang pamumuno ay umahon ang Pilipinas mula sa mga krisis na bumabalot sa bawat pilipino ng mga panahong iyon,” said Revilla.

(FVR’s legacy to the country cannot be underestimated. Through his leadership, the Philippines emerged from the crises that enveloped every Filipino at that time)

According to Revilla, Ramos’ legacy is the “foundation upon which later administrations have built upon,” transforming the country from being “the sick man of Asia to the Tiger of the Region.”

“While the passing of our Chairman Emeritus is a great loss to our Party, it does not compare to the loss of our country. He was one of the best!” he added.

Ramos, who was known as “FVR” served as the 12th president of the Philippines from 1992 to 1998.

 

‘Matter of destiny’

Writing the foreword for the book “Behind the Red Pen” penned by his close aide, Jojo Terencio that was published in 2021, Ramos said he considered the presidency as both an honour and a privilege that served as a feather to his cap, which started with a career in the military.

Ramos, in the book’s foreword, added that the presidency is a “matter of destiny.”

“I totally agree. A person can plan or aspire to become one all his or her life, but ultimately, the confluence of many things — people, the current political milieu, events, chance, and the candidate's personality — will bring the presidency to the Anointed One. Destiny,” Ramos wrote in the foreword.

Ramos, in the foreword, also recalled that when he joined the 1992 presidential race, he was fully aware of his duty to give the people a “better quality of life by building on the grains of democracy.”

“So many things have happened since then but I have strong faith in the Filipino people, our leaders and the country’s future. We continue to aspire for a better life for all, and we will continue to work together to make it happen,” he said.

Ramos ended the foreword with his famous inspirational quip: “Kaya ba natin ito? Kayang-kaya basta tayo ay sama-sama!”  (Can we do this? We can! If we just work together!)

Zacarian Sarao

Philippine Daily Inquirer

Asia News Network

 

Published : August 01, 2022

By : Philippine Daily Inquirer

