People demand more transparency and accountability of social media

In February last year, Masato Fujisaki, 38, a part-time university lecturer who writes a column for a magazine, was stunned to receive a notice from Twitter saying that due to an allegation of copyright infringement, his account had been frozen.

He could not open his Twitter account and had no idea what he had done.

But reading between the lines of the notice and Twitter’s regulations, he determined that the image of a brand-new travel bag he had posted a few days earlier had been a DMCA violation.

The DMCA is the Digital Millennium Copyright Act, which took effect in the United States in 2000.

The act exempts social media companies from legal liability as long as they remove postings claimed to be copyright infringements.

Twitter has been freezing the accounts against which the claims were made, without being required to verify the authenticity of the allegations.

There have been many cases in which this situation was exploited, with someone filing a false claim of copyright infringement to purposely get another person’s account frozen. Fujisaki was the victim of such an act.

His account was unfrozen four days later. Presumably, the fake allegation had been withdrawn, but Twitter offered no explanation beyond the initial notice.

“The person making the fake report is the bad guy, but I find it unacceptable that a place for discussion and commentary can be taken away without explanation,” Fujisaki said indignantly. “It is also strange that we are being affected by U.S. law.”