Zero chance of recession or stagflation, Indian finance minister asserts

In her reply to the debate in the lower house of Parliament on price rise, Sitharaman said, “We have never seen a pandemic of this kind. All of us were trying to make sure that people in our constituencies were given extra help. I recognise that everybody — MPs and state governments have played their role. Otherwise, India would not be where it is compared to the rest of the world.”

“So, I fully credit the people of India for this. Even against adversity, we are able to stand up and be recognised as the fastest-growing economy,” she said.

The Finance Minister emphasised that due to the measures taken by the government, India is in a much better position than most countries.

“India remains the fastest-growing economy in the assessment of global agencies. This House, irrespective of the party, should feel proud of the country and its people. State governments have helped,” she stated in the Lok Sabha.

Referring to a survey, Sitharaman said there is zero possibility of India getting into recession.

Sitharaman said gross domestic product (GDP) of the US fell 0.9 per cent in the second quarter following a 1.6 per cent decline in the first quarter. “They have started calling it an unofficial recession. There is no question of India getting into recession or stagflation,” said the minister.

“The pandemic, the second wave, Omicron, Russia-Ukraine [war], and even today the largest suppliers of components in China are under lockdown, in spite of that, we have held inflation well within 7 per cent or below. That has to be recognised,” she told the lawmakers.