From subway stations to shopping malls, Taiwan prepares air-raid shelters

China considers Taiwan its territory and has increased military activity around the island. Taiwan vows to defend itself and has made strengthening its defences a priority, with regular military and civil defence drills.

Last month, Taiwan held a comprehensive air-raid exercise across the island for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic disrupted regular drills.

Among the instructions citizens got in case of incoming missiles was to get down in their basement parking lots with their hands covering their eyes and ears while keeping their mouth open -- to minimise the impact of blast waves. But some civil defence advocates say more needs to be done.

"We have to be more diligent in preparing. To put it bluntly, we are quite scared and there is no way to know if this thing (war) will also happen here,” said Yang Yu-tung, a local government official.

Other preparations include designating shelters where people can take cover if Chinese missiles start flying in, not in purpose-built military bunkers but in existing underground spaces like basement car parks, parts of the subway system and underground shopping centres.

The capital of Taipei has more than 4,600 such designated shelters that can accommodate some 12 million people, more than four times its population. Entrances are marked with a yellow label, about the size of an A4 piece of paper, with the maximum number of people it can take.

Enoch Wu of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party says he is trying to prepare members of the public for the worst case scenario of having to hide away in a “bare-bones shelter” in his workshops, showing them how to prepare survival kits to take with them into shelters.