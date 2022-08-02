Pelosi arrives in Malaysia ahead of expected trip to Taiwan

Pelosi was expected to arrive in Taipei later on Tuesday, people briefed on the matter said, as the United States said it would not be intimidated by Chinese "sabre rattling" over the visit.

In Malaysia, Pelosi met members of Malaysia's parliament in Kuala Lumpur.

Footage filmed by local broadcaster Astro Awani showed Pelosi entering a room with the Malaysian parliament speaker, before she participated in a meeting accompanied by the U.S. Ambassador to Malaysia.

She is expected to meet Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, state news agency Bernama reported.

One person familiar with Pelosi's itinerary said in Taiwan, most of her planned meetings, including that with Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen, were scheduled for Wednesday.

Beijing considers Taiwan to be part of its territory and has never renounced using force to bring the island under its control.

Taiwan rejects China's sovereignty claims and says only its people can decide the island's future.