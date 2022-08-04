Sat, August 20, 2022

Test run of tuk-tuks underway in Ibaraki Prefecture

A test run of tuk-tuks — three-wheel motor vehicles widely used in Southeast Asia — is being conducted in Oarai, Iabaraki Prefecture, in the hopes of vehicle boosting tourism.

The trial service will be conducted on four routes until Aug. 11. The local tourism promotion association, formed by the town and others, plans the full introduction of the service from September after identifying issues that need to be addressed in the test run.

Published : August 04, 2022

The Japan News

