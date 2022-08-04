Test run of tuk-tuks underway in Ibaraki Prefecture

The trial service will be conducted on four routes until Aug. 11. The local tourism promotion association, formed by the town and others, plans the full introduction of the service from September after identifying issues that need to be addressed in the test run.
Published : August 04, 2022
By : The Japan News
