Mahathir leads new 'Malay movement' to fight in next Malaysian national polls

The Gerakan Tanah Air (Homeland Movement) would field candidates in Malay-majority seats in Peninsular Malaysia, said its chairman Mahathir at a press conference on Thursday.

The group includes Parti Pejuang Tanah Air that Mahathir leads, Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia (Putra) led by former deputy minister Ibrahim Ali, and two Muslim parties: Parti Barisan Jemaah Islamiah Se-Malaysia (Berjasa) and the National Indian Muslim Alliance Party (Iman).

Mahathir, 97, said there are also non-governmental organisations, academicians and individuals in the new "movement".

Only Pejuang has Members of Parliament in its ranks, with four federal seats including the Langkawi ward held by Mahathir.

Malaysia's Parliament has 222 seats. The next general election must be held by September next year, but with speculation, it could be held in the next few months.

Speaking about Gerakan Tanah Air taking part in the polls, Mahathir said: "We will focus on the peninsula first. Although we do have a small movement in Sabah, there are no plans to contest there yet."

He also said there was no candidate proposed by the movement for the position of prime minister yet.