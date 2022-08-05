Southeast Asia’s tallest building to open mid-2023

Construction of Merdeka 118 Tower in Kuala Lumpur is on track and 92 per cent complete, says PNB Merdeka Ventures CEO Ab Aziz Tengku Mahmud.

“The offices can be moved into first while the hotel will be [ready] by the third quarter of next year,” he told reporters after a tour of the building, which dwarfs all other skyscrapers in the region.

Merdeka 118 tops out at 678.9 metres, grabbing the title of Southeast Asia’s tallest building from Landmark 81 in Ho Chi Minh City – a mere 461.2 metres high.

By comparison, Bangkok’s highest skyscraper, Magnolia’s Waterfront Residences, squats ninth on the list of Southeast Asia’s tallest buildings at just 318 metres.

Merdeka means independence while 118 represents the number of floors in the building.

Boasting over 3.1 million square feet of floor area, the Merdeka 118 tower includes 1.7 million sq ft of rentable office space. The top 17 floors will house the first Park Hyatt Hotel in Malaysia.