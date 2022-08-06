[Japan] Meat alternatives continue push into mainstream

While some people enjoy faux meat options, many others have yet to try them, for myriad reasons. Can enough improvements be made that the public will overcome its reluctance?

Taste closer than expected

In mid-June, teishoku set meal restaurant chain Yayoi added three set meals using a soybean-based meat alternative, including shoga-yaki, or ginger-flavored stir-fry, to its menus at about 370 restaurants nationwide. They are priced the same as conventional pork-based meals, and include sauces chosen by Yayoi to lessen the soybean flavor.

The meat substitute is produced by food manufacturer Asahico in Saitama City. The slices are about 10 millimeters thick, have good structure, and meals using the product contain 20% fewer calories than pork-based set meals, according to the company.

Nobuaki Otani, head of the restaurant product development section at Fukuoka City-based Plenus Co., which operates Yayoi, emphasized that the new meals meet the needs of customers who want to find satisfaction in a healthy diet.

In January, Yakiniku Like, a yakiniku grilled meat chain with about 80 restaurants nationwide, launched new products, including Next Karubi, a meat alternative. The product is said to have more protein, and the texture is closer to that of real meat, compared with conventional meat alternatives.

A 31-year-old female office employee who ate it in a branch in Osaka, said: “It was a little hard, but was closer to real meat than I expected. It can be an option when I want to cut back on calories.”