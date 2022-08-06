Two new cases of monkeypox confirmed in S'pore, including first local linked case

The linked case is a 54-year-old man, who is a contact of Case 13, a 33-year-old man whose diagnosis was confirmed on Aug 2, according to an update on the Ministry of Health website.

The other new case on Friday is a 25-year-old male, and unlinked to other cases. He is the youngest reported case here.

In total, there are 15 confirmed cases of monkeypox here, with 10 of them local ones. The remaining five are imported cases with recent travel history to Australia, Canada, Britain, the United States and Germany.

All of them are male.

The ministry had announced on Monday that all monkeypox patients who are deemed clinically stable from that day would be transferred to a dedicated isolation facility.

The quarantine period for close contacts will now be cut to 14 days, followed by seven days of monitoring for symptoms through phone calls. Previously, the quarantine period was up to 21 days.

The current outbreak of the viral disease emerged in May and has infected more than 18,000 people in 78 countries, said the World Health Organisation on July 27.

It declared the outbreak a global health emergency on July 23.

Some of the symptoms linked to the monkeypox virus include fever, headache, muscle pain, swollen lymph nodes, chills, lethargy and skin rash.