Sat, August 20, 2022

international

Two new cases of monkeypox confirmed in S'pore, including first local linked case

SINGAPORE - Two new local cases of monkeypox were confirmed on Friday (Aug 5), including the first local linked case.

The linked case is a 54-year-old man, who is a contact of Case 13, a 33-year-old man whose diagnosis was confirmed on Aug 2, according to an update on the Ministry of Health website.

The other new case on Friday is a 25-year-old male, and unlinked to other cases. He is the youngest reported case here. 

In total, there are 15 confirmed cases of monkeypox here, with 10 of them local ones. The remaining five are imported cases with recent travel history to Australia, Canada, Britain, the United States and Germany. 

All of them are male.

The ministry had announced on Monday that all monkeypox patients who are deemed clinically stable from that day would be transferred to a dedicated isolation facility.

The quarantine period for close contacts will now be cut to 14 days, followed by seven days of monitoring for symptoms through phone calls. Previously, the quarantine period was up to 21 days.

The current outbreak of the viral disease emerged in May and has infected more than 18,000 people in 78 countries, said the World Health Organisation on July 27. 

It declared the outbreak a global health emergency on July 23.

Some of the symptoms linked to the monkeypox virus include fever, headache, muscle pain, swollen lymph nodes, chills, lethargy and skin rash.

Asia News Network: The Nation (Thailand), The Korea Herald, The Straits Times (Singapore), China Daily,  Jakarta Post, The Star and Sin Chew Daily (Malaysia), The Statesman (India), Philippine Daily Inquirer, Yomiuri Shimbun and The Japan News, Gogo Mongolia,  Dawn (Pakistan),  The Island (Sri Lanka), Kuensel (Bhutan), Kathmandu Post (Nepal), Daily Star (Bangladesh), Eleven Media (Myanmar), the Phnom Penh Post and Rasmei Kampuchea (Cambodia), The Borneo Bulletin (Brunei), Vietnam News, and Vientiane Times (Laos).

Polish PM backs Finland's leader in fight for right to party

Published : Aug 20, 2022

Asia Pacific workers indicate Great Resignation is to be continued

Published : Aug 20, 2022

Life in prison for Islamic State cell member who beheaded Americans

Published : Aug 20, 2022

Five foreign IT companies hit by new Russian measures

Published : Aug 20, 2022

Chilean lawmakers to be submitted to random drug testing

Published : Aug 20, 2022

Published : August 06, 2022

By : The Straits Times

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Direct democracy ‘now possible’ in Thailand as new internet era dawns

Published : Aug 20, 2022

AIS turning U-tapao into ‘smart airport’ with face-recognition tech

Published : Aug 20, 2022

Polish PM backs Finland's leader in fight for right to party

Published : Aug 20, 2022

Metaverse ‘once-in-a-lifetime opportunity’ for Thai business: expert

Published : Aug 20, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.