‘Where would I go?’: Seoul’s underground dwellers see few options

Seoul is banning subterranean living spaces after a series of deaths due to flooding. Over the last three days of downpour, a child and three adults drowned in their semi-basement homes, known as “banjiha.”

Seoul announced Wednesday that in the next two decades, it would phase out all forms of underground residences that are home to about 5 percent of all families in the city.

Mayor Oh Se-hun said in a press release that banjiha homes were “residential structures that threaten the safety of their occupants” and that they needed to be abolished.

“This is going to be a long-term project for improving the safety of homes across the city,” he said.

But for many of the banjiha dwellers, leaving is not an option.

Sohn Mal-nyeon, 77, has been living in her two-room basement unit in Seoul’s southern central Dongjak since her daughter, now 51, was a toddler. Two months ago, her husband moved to a nursing home in Namyangju, about an hour’s drive away, leaving her to live by herself.

She said that on the first night of the downpour, the local community service center called and asked her to spend the night there with some of her neighbors who had to flee their homes.

“I didn’t go. I was trying to keep the flooding out using a bucket and a mop,” she said.

But the water pouring in from the windows of her kitchen and bathroom — the only windows — eventually filled up to her knees. The murky, blackened water smelled, she said.

“It’s probably from a sewage overflow. I can’t seem to get the smell out,” she said. “The power is back but my refrigerator broke down. All the food is spoiled. The floor and furniture are still wet. I don’t think I can use them again.”