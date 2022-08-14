University of Tokyo to open Metaverse School of Engineering

The metaverse school aims to foster human resources in digital technology fields and increase the number of female junior and senior high school students who aspire to work in engineering and information technology fields.

The university said it is aiming to attract over 100,000 participants.

In the metaverse, users can participate regardless of location. By utilizing this feature, the university plans to build a system in which as many people as possible can learn engineering and information technology through lectures and events.

On Sept. 23, the metaverse school will hold an opening ceremony in a virtual replica of the university’s Yasuda Auditorium. Guests and university teaching staff will attend the ceremony using their avatars, digital depictions of themselves.

For junior and senior high school students, the metaverse school will offer free lectures in which they can learn about digital technologies and entrepreneurship. Laboratory tours and exchange events will also be held.

In addition, the metaverse school will proactively provide information about the careers of women who studied in the real-world Faculty of Engineering in order to encourage female student interest in the fields.