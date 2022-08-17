Samsung unveils world’s largest gaming monitor

“A curved monitor gives users a fully immersive experience if viewed from a distance of 80 centimetres, as a flat monitor would cover less of a user’s peripheral vision,” Chung Kang-il, vice president of visual display at Samsung Electronics, said at a press conference in Seoul on Tuesday.

The launch of Odyssey Ark, which can be rotated, tilted and pivoted, is meant to cater to gamers’ demand for a larger screen size, multitasking while gaming, and playing both console and PC games on a single screen, Chung said.

The monitor, which forms a portion of a 1,000-millimeter radius curve, features 4K resolution using quantum mini light-emitting diodes. It also delivers a 165Hz refresh rate and 1 millisecond response time for smooth motion and transition on the screen, according to the Seoul-based tech giant.

Odyssey Ark enables the use of the Samsung Gaming hub, a game streaming discovery platform that gives users access to both console and personal computer games.

Moreover, the Flex Move Screen function allows users to adjust screen size, position and ratio for an optimal gaming setup.

“To millennials and younger generations, gaming is becoming an integral part of their life routine,” Chung said.

The cutting-edge monitor, first unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show 2022 in January, will be launched worldwide in September, with preorders being accepted in the United Kingdom on Monday.