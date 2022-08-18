All Mongolian citizens over 16 to have e-mail address and get State services online

He reported “The national e-mail service of Mongolia is being introduced today. All citizens over the age of 16 will be given e-mail addresses through the E-Mongolia system and will access State services online".

Nationwide, 3.8 million citizens use smartphones and 1.5 million are using E-Mongolia. If every citizen has an e-mail address, they will be able to communicate directly with the government. Starting from today, the information is being transferred to the system of direct e-mail delivery to citizens such as

Foreign passports of 61,000 citizens have expired

4950 national ID have expired

Furthermore, companies don’t know that their special licenses have expired. This information will be sent via email.

About 680 State services are currently included in the e-Mongolia system. It will be increased to 1200 services in further.

" About 80,000 kindergarten children have been registered online in Ulaanbaatar city. On August 25, information about which kindergarten your child will attend will be sent electronically,” He added.

Gogo Mongolia

Asia News Network