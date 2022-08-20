HCM City faces difficulties in relocating nearly 20,000 low quality homes

HCM CITY — HCM City is struggling to relocate nearly 20,000 slum homes situated on and along local canals.

The city administration began the project in 2016 with the aim to improve the look of the area and bring better quality of life for local people, but a lack of funds means the process has been extremely slow.

Data from the city’s Department of Construction showed that as of July 2022, the city had only relocated a total of 2,479 out of nearly 20,000 of the homes, equal to 12.4 per cent.

Only in District 8, there are more than 12,300 poor properties along the canals.

Trần Thanh Tùng, chairman of the district's People’s Committee told Thời Nay online newspaper that it needs at least VNĐ9 trillion (US$385.7 million) to relocate people living along the south bank of Đôi Canal and build an embankment.

The committee has coordinated with relevant agencies to call upon for investment from the private sector but failed, he said.

Huỳnh Thanh Khiết, deputy director of the construction department said the project’s implementation was slow although the city had ordered districts to actively carry out relocation work.

But it still faced problems in compensation and land clearance, he said.