Najib Razak pens ‘farewell’ note to family

“My years have gone by dedicated to people, public service, politics, a sacrifice I chose and I made, a journey which was joyous but unfortunately I overlooked and could not always be there for you,” said Najib in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

“All these challenges which bore fruit brought a smile to my face, while some did not, but it was all a big sacrifice with years and time passing by.”

He said he held steadfast to the teachings of Islam and the “journey was destined by God and was waiting for justice and judgement in the court of end times”.

“Hopefully God protects and blesses our family with health, longevity and eternal peace,” he added.

On Tuesday, Najib became the first former prime minister in the country’s history to be sent to prison after the Federal Court dismissed his final appeal.

On July 28, 2020, the Kuala Lumpur High Court sentenced Najib to 12 years in jail and fined him MR210 million (1.69 billion baht) after he was found guilty of seven charges of criminal breach of trust, money laundering and abuse of position in a MR42 million SRC International case.

