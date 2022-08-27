China, US reach lankmark audit oversight agreement, halt possible delisting of Chinese companies on NY exchanges

The China Securities Regulatory Commission, the Ministry of Finance and the US Public Company Accounting Oversight Board signed an audit oversight cooperation agreement on Friday and will advance relevant cooperation in the near future, the CSRC said in a statement.

The agreement establishes a cooperation framework in line with the authorities' respective laws and regulatory mandates and sets out specific arrangements for conducting inspections and investigations by both sides over relevant audit firms within the jurisdiction of both sides, the statement said.

"The signing of the agreement is an important step forward by regulators in China and the US towards resolving the audit oversight issue that concerns mutual interests and lays the foundation for proactive, professional and pragmatic cooperation in the next stage," the statement said.

According to the agreement, Chinese and US regulators will both assist with the inspections and investigations of relevant audit firms conducted by the other side, unnamed CSRC officials said in a separate statement.