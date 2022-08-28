World heritage engulfed by Sahara Desert sand in global warming

The two-day conference started Saturday. There is a high expectation for Japan, which has decarbonization and other technologies, to play a role in avoiding a worst-case scenario in Africa.

CHINGUETTI, Mauritania — Having survived as a trading centre for more than 1,000 years, this ancient city registered as a World Heritage site is being steadily engulfed by the Sahara Desert.

“The city may soon disappear,” said Salem Youma, 49, who was mending the wall of his house on the outskirts of the old city. Beside him, a young relative was shovelling away a sand pile more than 2 meters high.

Chinguetti, including the surrounding areas, is home to about 5,000 people these days, having lost more than half of its population in about 10 years. The expansion of the desert is the prime factor for its population loss.

There had been no rain here for 11 years until June this year.

Measures such as planting date palms and other means have not been successful in halting desertification. Residents have been abandoning their homes and leaving the city one after another.

The Sahara Desert in northern Africa has expanded by 10% in the last 100 years.

Besides the over-cutting of trees, climate change is considered one of the factors contributing to the expansion of the desert.

The sand gains momentum year after year, also in Chinguetti.

“It is my birthplace, so I want to continue living here. But I wonder if I can win the battle against the sand,” Youma said anxiously.