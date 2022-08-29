Floods wreak havoc across Laos

Tropical storm Ma-on sparked extensive destruction, with roads being flooded and impassable, houses and other property destroyed or damaged, and electricity and water supplies being cut off.

However, no deaths or injuries have been reported and authorities are working to provide assistance to those in need.

Oudomxay province was the hardest hit by flooding since Friday, with 97 villages in Xay district affected.

Some 40 out of 97 affected villages along the Nam Ko river have been hardest hit. Valy Cheunoryeng, governor of Xay district, said it was too early to evaluate the cost of the damage as authorities are assessing the extent of the flooding and collecting information about the number of people affected.

Due to the floods, people are now in urgent need of clothing, food and drinking water.

Many people struggled to cope as their houses were submerged and dramatic videos of their predicament circulated on social media.

Overflowing rivers have caused havoc in the provincial capital, Xay district, as well as in La district and other areas.

The number of people left homeless has not yet been assessed because local authorities are busy evacuating people and providing emergency relief, according to local media reports. Many people are also in need of shelter, and some need boats to move around.

Local authorities, meanwhile, say they are having to use boats to evacuate people because the floods have cut off roads.

Villagers have been evacuated to places on higher ground, such as schools and other public facilities, while others are staying with relatives in unaffected areas.

Meanwhile, 97 families in four villages in Phongsaly province’s Khua district have been affected by downpours, with the cost of the damage estimated at more than 5.6 billion kip.