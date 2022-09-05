Vacant Japan homes enjoying new lease on life

The businesses turn a profit by rehabilitating properties and transforming them into income-producing assets on behalf of the owners, who often lack the relevant expertise to utilize their properties effectively.

The central and local governments are currently strengthening measures on vacant houses due to possible problems following a natural disaster, and hope the growth of such services will help reduce the number of empty homes.

Empty for 7 years

A popular ice cream store in Nishinari Ward, Osaka, set up shop in an empty property. Although the building was in a convenient location near Tengachaya Station on the Nankai Electric Railway line, it had sat unoccupied for seven years.

The shop opens late, at 8 p.m., but the neon-lit building, which is over 50 years old, is known for its Instagram-friendly appearance. Originally, the building leaked and had an uneven floor, but it was given a new lease on life last autumn by a vacant house utilization service operated by Tokyo-based real estate company Ject One.

The service, dubbed “Akisapo” is structured so Ject One or a partner company can lease, renovate and sublease vacant properties. The service, which began in 2016, has already been used to revamp about 50 properties nationwide. Old houses and other properties in Tondabayashi and Kishiwada in Osaka Prefecture are among Ject One’s ongoing projects.

Owners bear no financial burden. On the contrary, Ject One pays a portion of the rent upon a house lease. The company uses the rental income to cover renovation costs and takes a slice of the rent as profit. After all the company’s renovation costs are recovered, the owner is free to rent the property out and receive 100% of the income.