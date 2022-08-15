2022 Apec Science Prize Nominations Announced

With this year’s theme of “Innovation to achieve economic, environmental, and social goals,” the prize aims to advance the integration of a bio-circular-green economy model with Apec members, as well as environmental, social and governance practices and responsible business conduct in the private sector—all of which align with Apec 2022 priorities of sustainability through renewable energy.

Young scientists nominated for Aspire also foster regional cooperation by collaborating with peers across Apec to advance scientific research and education in the region.

“The research conducted by these young scientists underscores how vital it is to highlight biological advances, promote sustainability and strengthen agricultural systems," said Xuemei Yang, Chair of the Apec Policy Partnership for Science, Technology, and Innovation, which administers the annual prise.

“The Aspire provides a platform to highlight scientific research critical to envisioning a globally sustainable future. From combatting the plastics crisis to promoting smart environmental monitoring, this year’s nominees are truly making their marks by trying to change the world for the better,” Yang added.

The winner of the 2022 Aspire will be announced at an in-person award ceremony in Chiang Mai, Thailand, next week and will be awarded USD 25,000 supported by publishers of scholarly scientific knowledge, Wiley and Elsevier.