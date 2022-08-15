2022 Apec Science Prize Nominations Announced
Thirteen young scientists from the 21 Apec member economies have been nominated for this year’s Apec Science Prize for Innovation, Research and Education, or Aspire.
With this year’s theme of “Innovation to achieve economic, environmental, and social goals,” the prize aims to advance the integration of a bio-circular-green economy model with Apec members, as well as environmental, social and governance practices and responsible business conduct in the private sector—all of which align with Apec 2022 priorities of sustainability through renewable energy.
Young scientists nominated for Aspire also foster regional cooperation by collaborating with peers across Apec to advance scientific research and education in the region.
“The research conducted by these young scientists underscores how vital it is to highlight biological advances, promote sustainability and strengthen agricultural systems," said Xuemei Yang, Chair of the Apec Policy Partnership for Science, Technology, and Innovation, which administers the annual prise.
“The Aspire provides a platform to highlight scientific research critical to envisioning a globally sustainable future. From combatting the plastics crisis to promoting smart environmental monitoring, this year’s nominees are truly making their marks by trying to change the world for the better,” Yang added.
The winner of the 2022 Aspire will be announced at an in-person award ceremony in Chiang Mai, Thailand, next week and will be awarded USD 25,000 supported by publishers of scholarly scientific knowledge, Wiley and Elsevier.
Work conducted by the 2022 nominees includes studies related to air pollution formation and its health impacts; microbial biotechnology for the recovery of clean water, renewable energy, and renewable materials; and the defence of human barrier organs against bacterial and viral infection.
“The brilliant work of these promising young scientists from across the Apec region lights the pathway to a more prosperous, sustainable and equitable future," said Brian Napack, Wiley’s President and Chief Executive Officer.
“We are inspired by the work of these young scientists, who are part of the new generation of leaders,” added Youngsuk “Y.S.” Chi, Chairman of Elsevier. “Their outstanding research will help us find real-world solutions for the critical environmental, social and economic transformation of society. We must continue to encourage this kind of cooperation among Apec economies to effect change for a better future.”
Since its establishment in 2011, Aspire has recognized young scientists working on issues ranging from natural laboratories, food security, sustainable ocean development, biodiversity, strengthening international science and technology networks and promoting innovation.
THE 2022 ASPIRE NOMINEES
Australia / Georgina Gurney / Environmental social science
Canada / Arthur Chan / Atmospheric chemistry and health
China / Shan Guangcun / Precision instrument, smart environment monitoring for radionuclides
Hong Kong / Ren Jingzheng / Sustainability-oriented decision-making, circular economy, waste-to-energy
Indonesia / Risky Ayu Kristanti / Bioremediation of toxic pollutants, water and wastewater treatment, environmental chemistry and microbiology, water purification, waste recovery, bio-energy production
Korea / Jaweook Myung / Environmental biotechnology
Malaysia / Ahmad Zaharin Aris / Hydrochemistry, environmental forensics, environmental chemistry and analysis
Russia / Iullia Pentekhina / Screening of chitinolytic bacteria with phytopathogenic potential isolated from the environment, chitin-degrading enzyme system analysis, recombinant characterization, biocontrol agents for crop production
Singapore / Franklin Zhong / Immunology
Chinese Taipei / Hsiao Hsu-Chun / Computer and network security
Thailand / Varodom Charoensawan / Molecular biology, systems biology
The United States / Micah Fisher / Geography, environmental governance, disaster management and community planning
Vietnam / Duyen Thi Thu Hoang / Soil sciences and plant nutrition