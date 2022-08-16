Norway delivers all the gas it can to Germany - Norwegian PM

Norway, Western Europe's largest petroleum producer, this year boosted its gas exports to take advantage of record prices and help Europe replace some of the volumes lost when Russia curbed supplies.

"Norway delivers as much gas as possible to Germany," Stoere told a joint news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

"In total, we have been increasing our gas exports compared to what we had at the outset by close to 10%, which is really maximum, so we will do whatever we can with the companies to maintain a high level," Stoere said.

Any further increase would depend on finding and developing additional resources, he added.

The German chancellor welcomed Norway's effort.

Russia is Germany's main gas supplier. The country's Gazprom has cut gas flows to Germany through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline to 20% of capacity.

The value of Norway's natural gas exports hit a record 128.4 billion Norwegian crowns ($13.22 billion) in July as prices and demand in Europe surged amid the continent's effort to fill storage ahead of the winter season.