To rescue 10 trapped miners, Mexico turns to German, US companies

The Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond when asked which two companies it contacted.

The miners became confined underground at the Pinabete mine in the northern border state of Coahuila on August 3 when a tunnel wall collapsed, triggering flooding throughout the mine.

Water surged more than halfway up the 60-meter (197-foot) mine shafts, and officials have struggled to extract enough water and debris such as piping and wooden planks to be able to safely send rescue teams into the mine.

Laura Velazquez, head of Mexico's civil protection agency, said Mexican officials, including the Foreign Ministry, would speak with the companies on Tuesday.

Engineers meanwhile are pumping water out of Pinabete while working on sealing off the nearby Conchas Norte mine - where water that has accumulated for more than 25 years is now rushing into Pinabete due to the underground tunnel collapse.