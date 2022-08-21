Newly crowned Zulu king is coronated in South Africa

The king was briskly swept into a private ceremony before meeting the chanting Amabutho warriors.

As he entered the cattle-pen, he was acknowledged by the Zulu nation as its new ruler.

Notable dignitaries including envoys from Swaziland, Zambia and South Africa attended the event.

The Zulu kingdom was thrown into disarray following the death of Goodwill Zwelithini, resulting in various succession battles and urgent court interdicts to halt the traditional coronation.