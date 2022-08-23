State Department: 'Rodman will not be traveling to Russia on behalf of government'

Griner, 31, is a two-time Olympic champion and star player in the Women's National Basketball Association (WBNA). Earlier this month she was convicted by a Russian court and given a nine-year sentence on drug charges.

U.S. President Joe Biden has condemned the verdict, calling it "unacceptable."

The United States has offered to exchange her for Viktor Bout, a Russian arms dealer serving a 25-year prison sentence in the United States.

Rodman told NBC News on Saturday that he plans to visit Russia to seek Griner's release.

State Department spokesman Ned Price said if Rodman travels to Russia he would not be on behalf of the U.S. government and warned that his trip could "complicate" and "hinder" ongoing diplomatic efforts to secure the release of Griner and former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan who was sentenced in 2020 to 16 years in jail for spying.