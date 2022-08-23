Malaysia's Najib Razak begins 12-year jail term

It marked a stunning turn of events for a leader who held tightly on to power at the peak of accusations over 1MDB.

Najib had started his final attempt on August 15 to set aside his conviction in a corruption case linked to the 1MDB scandal. He had replaced his legal team just three weeks prior.

But his strategies backfired with the court declined to provide more time for his lawyers to prepare.

"I am not ashamed to say, I was desperate, as would (be) any litigant in my predicament," Najib said in a statement last week, explaining his move to change lawyers.

The 1MDB case, which has also implicated officials and financial institutions around the world and US Department of Justice has described as its biggest kleptocracy investigation, has since been widely seen as a test of the nation's resolve to stamp out corruption and which could have big political implications.

Protests erupted when allegations arose in 2015 following a report that claimed investigators looking into the firm found $681 million had been transferred to Najib's personal bank account.

Following the allegations, Malaysia's attorney-general cleared Najib of the offences, stating the $681 million was a gift from the royal family in Saudi Arabia.

Protests continued, and after Najib was ousted as Prime Minister following a general election in May 2018.

Najib tried to leave the country soon afterwards, but he was stopped, arrested briefly and Malaysians did not expect to see involving the son of the nation's well-respected second prime minister, Abdul Razak Hussein.

Police raided Najib's private residence, seizing 284 boxes containing designer handbags and dozens of bags filled with cash and jewellery amounting to more than $245 million.

Since then, the former premier has spent the better part of his time in court, defending himself against a total of 42 charges. He has maintained his innocence all along and said he was misled by 1MDB officials.

The dismissal of his final appeal on Tuesday involved a 2020 conviction by a lower court for criminal breach of trust, abuse of power and money laundering for illegally receiving about $10 million from a former unit of 1MDB.

The scandal has also ensnared Hollywood stars such as Oscar-winner Leonardo DiCaprio, whose charitable foundations received donations from 1MDB.

A Hollywood production company was accused in a U.S. civil lawsuit of using $100 million that prosecutors said had been diverted from 1MDB to finance DiCaprio's 2013 film "The Wolf of Wall Street", in which DiCaprio starred.

In October 2020, Goldman Sachs and its Malaysia subsidiary also pleaded guilty to U.S. Department of Justice charges over its role in Malaysia's 1MDB corruption scandal, paying nearly $3 billion to settle the charges over its role in the scandal.

Najib could now apply for a review of the Federal Court decision, though such applications are rarely successful.

He can also seek a royal pardon. If successful, he could be released without serving the full 12-year term.

The conviction means Najib will lose his parliamentary seat and cannot contest elections. He also faces several other 1MDB trials.

Najib was groomed for high office from his political debut, aged 23.

Until recently, he was the youngest person elected to parliament. The British-educated son of nobility was elected as premier in 2009.

Najib struck a reformist tone, pushing for liberal economic policies and repealing colonial-era security laws in a bid to shed the perception of a government unwilling to brook dissent.

But the disenchantment of Malaysia's ethnic minorities in a 2013 election prompted Najib to roll back his reform pledges in the face of anger over a perceived loss of long-held economic privileges by the majority ethnic Malays.

Majority Muslim Malays form 60% of a population of about 32 million, with the rest mostly made up of ethnic Chinese and ethnic Indians.

In 2015, the first signs of scandal began to surface at 1MDB, prompting Najib to go after critics decisively.

It took a historic election victory by the opposition in 2018 for Malaysia to reopen 1MDB investigations that eventually led to dozens of charges against Najib.

Najib remains popular in some quarters, including his UMNO party, which came back to power last year amid political turmoil.

His regular jabs at the opposition and lighthearted updates on Facebook have drawn more than 4 million followers, making him Malaysia's most popular politician on social media.

