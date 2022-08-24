Kidney patient enters world of under-the-table payoffs

Ozawa, 53, who had been a high school and university rugby coach, suffers from serious kidney disease. Desperate for help, he travelled to Kyrgyzstan last December on a trip facilitated by the NPO. His total expenses were about ¥21 million, which he scraped together from fund-raising activities done by his students and his own personal savings.

However, a 58-year-old woman from the Kansai region who had undergone a kidney transplant at the hospital in the central Asian country later developed serious complications. And an Israeli, who went to the hospital through a different route, died following surgery. Ozawa was unable to have the operation.

When Ozawa phoned the NPO back in Japan and asked if there was any other way to receive the transplant, the director said, “It’s a matter of fact that a tip is needed to change the order [of transplant operations]. In one sense, organ transplants are a business.”

The director suggested he receive a living donor transplant in Kazakhstan or Tajikistan. “Whatever happens, I don’t want you to say you got [a kidney] from a living person,” the director said. “It will be said that you bought [it] from a poor person.”

Hearing this sowed the seeds of distrust in Ozawa, who rejected the idea and returned to Japan. “I never imagined overseas transplants operated in a world like this,” he recalled.

Getting started

According to the NPO’s website, the 62-year-old director founded a bedding manufacturing company in Yokohama in 1983. In 1998, he moved his operations to Shanghai and supplied major bedding and furniture companies and other retailers through Japanese trading companies.