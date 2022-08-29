Demolition of twin towers in north India hailed by realty sector

The current market value of over 900 apartments located in the twin towers was estimated at over 7 billion Indian Rupees (87.53 million U.S. dollars).

The twin towers of nearly 100 meters in height belonged to the realty firm Supertech Limited and were situated in Noida, a residential town adjacent to Delhi.

Hailing the move of demolishing the twin towers, Forum for People's Collective Efforts (FPCE) president Abhay Upadhyay said that it was a "huge victory" for the flat owners, reported the online edition of The Tribune newspaper.

Referring to it as the demolition of the "ego of builders and development authorities", he said that the responsibility of development authorities should have been fixed in this case.

Confederation of Real Estate Developers Associations of India (CREDAI) president Harsh Vardhan Patodia was quoted as saying that the decision is "symbolic of the New India that we are living in", which is all about best practices, governance and following the law. "We stand by the authorities and Supreme Court in this decision," Patodia said.

According to him, most of the organized developers were adhering to all guidelines laid down by the authorities and this will act as a good reminder for those who do not.

CEO of REA India Dhruv Agarwala said, "This will set a good precedent for the housing sector. It will serve as a deterrent for developers to violate building norms and laws."

Meanwhile, Supertech Limited's chairman R.K. Arora said that his company had incurred an estimated loss of nearly 5 billion Indian Rupees (62.52 million U.S. dollars) because of the demolition of its twin towers.