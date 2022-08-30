Mothers starve as crisis pushes more Sri Lankans into poverty

She is just one of the millions of Sri Lankans battling a calamitous decline in living standards, as they find themselves forced to skip meals, ration out medicines and turn to firewood in place of cooking gas.

"We had an alms giving a session on the 25th of last month. That day (was the last occasion) we had a good meal (with meat)," Gunasekera said, grasping the shards of fish.

Hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, rising oil prices and economic mismanagement under previous governments, the island nation is in the throes of its starkest crisis since independence from Britain in 1948.

Rampant inflation, snaking fuel queues and shortages of essentials such as food and medicine have driven many Sri Lankans into poverty, while months of street protests ousted the previous president, Gotabaya Rajapaksa, in July.

More than a quarter of the population of 22 million is now struggling to secure adequate, nutritious food, the United Nations says.

Exacerbating the situation, thieves broke into Gunasekera's home a few months ago, stealing the cooker and gas cylinder. Her family couldn't afford a new one. "We cook with firewood now," she said.

Her biggest concern though is the education of her children. The crisis has left her family unable to even afford exercise books, and her husband has to rely on the charity of employers for money to buy them, she added.

Nearby, at a food kiosk, 42-year-old Chandra Thushari Peiris's palms are holding up crockery she just washed in the afternoon. They were covered in dust and cobwebs after months of disuse, following the closure of her business.