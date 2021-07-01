Stricter guidelines for Games training camps to be adopted

The new guidelines are expected to stipulate that if a member of a foreign delegation for the Tokyo Olympics or Paralympics is found during their stay in Japan to be infected, all other members staying together -- including athletes and coaches -- will be quarantined and they will be required to suspend their training.

The government will soon announce the revised guidelines to local governments that will host foreign delegations.

According to the draft guidelines, if even one athlete is infected, all members of a foreign delegation will be quarantined in facilities such as hotel rooms. They will not be allowed to resume their activities until it is confirmed that they have not had close contact with the infected person, and that they have tested negative for COVID-19.

To prevent the virus from spreading to local communities where athletes are training, the guidelines will call on foreign delegations to monitor members' behavior and health from 14 days before they arrive in Japan.