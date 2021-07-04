Denmark see off Czech Republic at Euro 2020

The team whose victory at the 1992 tournament was regarded as a miracle, will play either Ukraine or England at London's Wembley Stadium next Wednesday.

This was Denmark's first quarterfinal at the European Championship since 2004, when they went down 3-0 against the Czechs, but they soon proved that the result just belonged to the past.

Denmark opened the scoring five minutes after the start when Thomas Delaney headed home Jens Stryger's corner near the penalty spot.