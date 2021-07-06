A Taiwanese horror game that angered Chinese players returns. Can it move past its unintended politics?

Three days after its release, a player spotted and reported a poster in the game of a cursed talisman that read "Xi Jinping Winnie-the-Pooh moron." It was a reference to a common meme mocking Xi by suggesting his resemblance to the cartoon. The developers said the art had been added as a placeholder by a team member working on the game who then forgot to replace it before the game's release. Red Candle's developers said they took down the image within an hour of the report, but the damage had been done.

When the poster came to the attention of Chinese players, they left thousands of scathing reviews for the game on the PC games store Steam. Red Candle would remove it from Steam in February of 2019, saying it needed to do a thorough quality assurance check to delete all "irrelevant content" from the game. CD Projekt Red's digital store, GOG, announced in December of 2020 it would carry the game on its platform, only to walk back its statement hours later, citing negative messages from gamers.

The game was nowhere to be found. Until now.

Fast forward to 2021, and "Devotion" has returned. On March 15, Red Candle began distributing the game on the developer's own website, with the controversial image removed. But can the game move on from the reputation it gained in 2019 for being politically subversive to Chinese gamers?

"The words on the poster do not represent the studio's stance," said Doy Chiang, co-founder of Red Candle Games and game producer for "Devotion." "For players who have actually played 'Devotion' and finished the game would understand that the game's theme is about parental love, Taiwanese family in the '80s, and perhaps religious cults. Possessing political views about China, by any means, has never been the studio's intention."

Chinese internet users have been spreading memes comparing Xi to Winnie-the-Pooh for years. But the reference in "Devotion" still rubbed Chinese gamers the wrong way. They wrote in Steam reviews that the talisman felt antagonizing because it felt like Red Candle Games had hidden political views inside a game seemingly about something else, and had tricked Chinese users into playing it. Several users said if Red Candle Games hated mainland China and supported Taiwanese independence, then it shouldn't have hidden its views in the game to force others to see. They added that they had received full refunds for the game and uninstalled it. Red Candle tried to communicate with Chinese gamers via its microblogging Weibo account, only to soon have its account removed.

Geopolitical tensions between mainland China and Taiwan have brewed since the Chinese Civil War ended in 1949. The Chinese government says that Taiwan is a province of China, but the Taiwanese government maintains its sovereignty. The United States is purposefully ambiguous in its relationship with Taiwan, engaging in trade and diplomacy without officially recognizing the island as its own country.

"We understand that some players have been looking forward to the re-release of 'Devotion.' And we feel sorry that the studio failed to deliver that in the past two years," said Vincent Yang, co-founder of Red Candle Games.

Why did the game take two years to return? After the game was taken down in early 2019, the studio made the decision to hold off on quickly rereleasing the game. After the decision to distribute the game on GOG fell through in 2020, they ultimately decided on the self-publishing route, which took months to prepare, Yang said.

Rather than addressing the political situation between Taiwan and China, developers say "Devotion" draws inspiration from games like "What Remains of Edith Finch," "Layers of Fear" and "P.T." with a mixture of horror elements and mysterious puzzles. "Devotion" is set in the 1980s, and includes many nods to Taiwanese culture, religion and music from that era. Red Candle Games noted that Taiwan rarely gets showcased in games, and especially not in psychological, atmospheric horror games. The team spent "countless hours in redesigning our project," to live up to the inspiration drawn from those iconic titles, said Yang.