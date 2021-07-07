Italy reach Euros final after penalty shoot-out against unlucky Spain

It was harsh on the Spanish, who played arguably their best football of the tournament and should have won the game in 90 minutes.

The only change made by Italy coach Roberto Mancini ahead of the game, was to bring Emerson in at left back for the injured Leonardo Spinazzola, while Luis Enrique brought Eric Garcia for Pau Torres in defense, while Dani Olmo and Mikel Oyarzabal replaced Alvaro Morata and Pablo Sarabia, who has a muscle injury

The Spain coach was clearly looking for greater mobility and a high line of pressure against an organized Italian defense and after an even opening five minutes, Spain took control by swamping Jorginho and Verratti with their midfield pressure.

Ferran Torres then shot wide and Del Olmo saw a shot well saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma, while Italy had a chance only for Barella to be crowded out with Spain keeper Unai Simon out of his ground.