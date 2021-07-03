Spain edge 10-man Switzerland in shoot-out to reach Euro 2020 semis

The two teams tied in 1-1 in regular time and couldn't split after the extra time. But Spain finally wrapped it up by winning the penalty shot 3-1.

Spain led after eight minutes when Jordi Alba's low shot outside the box was deflected by Swiss midfielder Denis Zakaria's leg, leaving goalkeeper Yann Sommer helpless but watching the ball whooshing into net.

In the 55th minute, Zakaria nearly cancelled his own goal but his shot was inches wide. Xherdan Shaqiri then nailed it as the Swiss captain calmly pushed Remo Freuler's pass into net from close range in the the 68th minute.