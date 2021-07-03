Italy march 2-1 past Belgium into Euro 2020 semifinals

The Red Devils started brightly into the game and reaped their first chance with less than a minute played as Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma had to defuse a dangerous attack from Romelu Lukaku.

Belgium were the more active team in the opening stages, yet Italy thought they had opened the scoring with their first chance, but Leonardo Bonucci's goal was ruled offside by the video assistant referee with 13 minutes gone.

At the other end of the pitch, Donnarumma had to be on guard to deny Kevin De Bruyne's promising strike on goal nine minutes later.