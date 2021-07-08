Monster Hunter Stories 2 is a richer Pokémon experience thats almost as cute

Adjust your expectations if you play Nintendo's "Pokémon" series purely for the hundreds of cute designs for fictional creatures. The name of Capcom's series doesn't lie: It's all about hunting ferocious monsters, many of whom are ugly as sin. But the "Stories" spin off tales that deepen the game's lore while maintaining its famously playful charm.

"Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin" is a sequel to Capcom's first attempt to capture an audience that may want to try something besides Pokémon. The first game sold only 300,000 copies, a far cry from the global success of the root series. "Wings of Ruin" seems to be a second, earnest shot at the same idea, just on modern platforms. Whether this idea is worthwhile really depends on which factors of the "monster-catching and training" genre you love.

If you love the idea of catching and hunting different creatures, "Wings of Ruin" proposes a different solution than wandering the wilds and throwing balls. Instead, each monster "rider" is tasked to find unhatched eggs in various monster lairs strewn across several large maps. Fighting through each monster lair lands you one of 128 possible monsters that could join your team. You're going to raise and nurture these monsters as if they're your own. This is a far more streamlined way to find monsters, but it also removes a lot of the surprise that comes with finding that rare "shiny" Pokémon in the wild. It also means a lot of fighting your way through these funneled "dungeons" to find the egg at the end.