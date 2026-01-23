NIST International School Expands City-Centre Campus, Reinforcing Its Not-for-Profit Model and Long-Term Educational Vision

On 22 January 2026, the school celebrated the milestone at Building NIST Together: Honouring Our Legacy and Shaping Our Future, gathering donors, alumni, and friends to see how a vision that began in 1992 has grown into one of Bangkok’s most inspiring educational communities.

“Where we gather today is deeply symbolic. This oval, set at the centre of our school, has been the heart of this campus from its earliest days. Behind us, beneath us, the trees hold the ground of our past, rooted in heritage and anchored in the values that began our story. Ahead of us, above us, stands what comes next: spaces that will carry learning, belonging, and possibility for the next twenty years. Today, we celebrate more than buildings. We celebrate the collective courage to imagine, the discipline to build, and the unwavering commitment of our staff and faculty to breathe spirit into glass and concrete, transforming space into a school,” shared Dr James Dalziel, Head of School.

As families in Bangkok weigh choices between suburban campuses and city convenience, NIST offers something distinctive: a not-for-profit school with world-class facilities, a strong IB track record that leads to offers from the world's top universities, and a community grounded in purpose, where long-term vision and student wellbeing remain central to every decision.

In a city that never stops moving, NIST stands as a reminder that the most powerful growth often happens in places of stillness and light.