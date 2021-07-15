Why is K-pop so popular?...

K-pop labels have found innovative ways to promote their content globally. One of their marketing strategies is to give up copyrights and release songs and albums to stream on YouTube at the same time they become available for purchase, Jin said.

Of the 10 music videos with the most views in their first 24 hours, nine are songs by the K-pop groups Blackpink and BTS, as of July 13. The only non-K-pop song is Taylor Swift's "ME!" at No. 8.

Other Asian pop styles, such as Japanese pop, have tried to cross over into global markets, but as Jin pointed out, K-pop succeeded because of its timing with technology. Today, roughly 90 percent of views for K-pop videos on YouTube come from outside of South Korea.

"(K-pop is) very savvy at using social media," said Sun Lee, YouTube's head of music partnerships in Korea and greater China.

One of the first K-pop songs to break through in the United States was Psy's "Gangnam Style" in 2012. Musically, it followed a similar formula as earlier songs with its catchy lyrics, signature dance moves and delightfully ridiculous video. But its success included one other key ingredient: social media.

"That video that was just this kind of early look at like how to create a virality on YouTube," said YouTube music trends manager Kevin Meenan, who described the video as "snowballing" through the platform.

"Gangnam Style" became the first video to surpass 1 billion views on YouTube and is still the fifth most-viewed music video on the platform. Offline, the song hit No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, making Psy the second K-pop artist to rank (Wonder Girls was the first at No. 76 in 2008). Psy even became part of the American cultural zeitgeist by performing in Times Square on New Year's Eve.

Gangnam Style's success was fueled in part by celebrities like T-Pain and Britney Spears sharing the YouTube video on Twitter, which generated thousands of retweets each.

"The 2012 global popularity of 'Gangnam Style' was triggered by exposure through two large platforms: YouTube and Twitter," said YeonJeong Kim, the head of global K-pop and Korean content partnerships at Twitter. "Before Psy ... it was a very difficult process for K-pop artists to enter the U.S."

The 2010s marked the beginning of mutual growth for K-pop and Twitter. Today, the #KpopTwitter fan community is the largest shared-interest group on the platform.

In 2020 alone, there were nearly 6.7 billion K-pop-related tweets globally. To put that in perspective, in the first six months of the coronavirus pandemic, there were 28 percent more tweets about K-pop than covid-19.

And the interest is growing. This year, Twitter users posted an additional 1.4 billion tweets about K-pop, an increase of 23 percent over 2020.

"Twitter has been called the 'holy place of K-pop,' " Kim said, not only because of the way artists engage with their fans, but also the way fans interact with each other.

BTS, the first K-pop act to be nominated for a Grammy, has had a huge impact on K-pop's growth on Twitter, Kim said. The group started tweeting before their official debut and used the platform to have close conversations with fans. This approach was groundbreaking in 2012 but has now become a formula for success for new idols.

"Artists like The Boyz, Stray Kids, Ateez, Tomorrow x Together ... are advancing to the global stages faster than the previous generations," Kim said, adding that digital platforms like Twitter play a significant role in growing new fandoms.

As fans use social media to glimpse into the personal lives of K-pop stars, they feel more connected - and loyal - to these artists, which further drives engagement.

Fans will coordinate the use of specific hashtags - a tactic called a "total attack" - to support artists and spread fandom culture. Through these "attacks," they publicize information about everything from streaming a video on YouTube to voting participation and award celebrations.

"K-pop fans are one of the biggest, most organized, fastest groups on the internet," said David Kim, who runs a YouTube channel analyzing K-pop's influence. "When they have a common goal to achieve ... they concentrate their firepower until they reach the goal."

In May, fans used this firepower to promote BTS's latest hit, "Butter." The single got more than 108 million views on YouTube in the first 24 hours, driven in large part by conversation about it on Twitter. According to YeonJeong Kim at Twitter, fans tweeted about the single more than 31 million times on launch day.

The song, which is entirely in English, quickly climbed to No. 1 on Billboard's Hot 100 and Global 200 charts, marking BTS's fourth No. 1 hit in nine months and establishing the septet on the same international plane as artists like the Beatles, Jackson 5 and Justin Timberlake.

But the power of K-pop fans now extends beyond the music industry, as many use their vast network to support digital activism.

After George Floyd's murder, various fandoms came together to help. Blackpink fans, for example, organized to promote #BlackLivesMatter instead of #SourCandy, the group's new release with Lady Gaga.

Around the same time, BTS's fandom - known as ARMY - raised more than $1 million for organizations like Black Lives Matter and the NAACP. Fans coordinated this effort using the hashtag #MatchAMillion, with the aim of matching the money that BTS themselves donated to the cause.

"ARMY had immediately mobilized like many people around the world," said Erika Overton, from the BTS fan collective that coordinated the campaign. "It has become a fandom culture to participate in charity because we're aware that we have the potential to make an impact."

Lady Gaga may have her Little Monsters, Justin Bieber his Beliebers and Megan Thee Stallion her Hotties, but K-pop fans are in another league.

"The fans for K-pop are unlike anything I've seen in my life," said K-pop choreographer Kyle Hanagami, who has also worked with artists like Justin Beiber, NSYNC and Britney Spears. "They find each other from across the globe."