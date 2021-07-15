"Moving Forward" unveiled as common concept of Tokyo Olympic, Paralympic ceremonies

"Moving Forward" has been unveiled as the common concept of all four opening and closing ceremonies of the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games, organizers announced here on Wednesday.
The Tokyo 2020 organizing committee announced in a statement that the final preparations are being made for the four ceremonies under the leadership of executive producer Takayuki Hioki, who took the position in March this year.
The statement said that the concept of the Olympic Games opening ceremony is "United by Emotion," which is also the slogan of the Olympics, and the concept of the Olympic Games closing ceremony is "Worlds We Share."
The concepts behind the opening and closing ceremonies of the Paralympic Games will be announced at a later date.
The Tokyo Olympic Games will open on July 23 and close on Aug. 8.
Published : July 15, 2021
By : xinhua
